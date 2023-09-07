PM Modi in Jakarta: 'ASEAN central pillar of India’s Act East policy’

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7, 2023, participated in the 20th ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta and called the summit as a central pillar of India’s Act East policy.

