PM Modi gives introductory speech in SAARC nations videos conference on COVID-19

Mar 15, 2020, 06.20 PM(IST)
PM Modi said in SAARC Video Conference that India took a "step-by-step" approach and that helped in avoiding panic. Earlier on Friday, PM Modi proposed the video-conference of SAARC nations to chalk out a "strong strategy" to fight COVID-19.