India and Philippines are strengthening defense ties with the major missile deal. Enrique Manalo, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines has termed the acquisition of Brahmos missile system as a major development in defence cooperation with India. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, he said, 'export of Brahmos to the Philippines part of our policies of modernizing our defence compatibility, not aimed at particular any 3rd country. It's a major development in Philippines-India Defence cooperation"