Panjshir: Here's everything you need to know about the Valley of Resistance

In the last couple of days, the world has witnessed the fear of the Taliban militants on the innocent people of Afghanistan. There is mayhem everywhere and people are fleeing the country in a bid to escape the atrocities of the militant group which has taken over Afghanistan by force. However, amid all this turmoil, a small place in Afghanistan draws our attention because unlike the rest of the country here there is no chaos, no one is fleeing, no one is forced to hide or be afraid of knocking at the door. This place is called the Panjshir Valley, the bastion of the Northern Alliance. Here's everything you need to know about this beautiful Valley of Afghanistan.