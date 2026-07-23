/Panama backs India’s UNSC permanent seat bid | Big boost for PM

Panama has officially backed India's bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), calling India an essential voice for the Global South. In an exclusive interview with WION, Panama's Foreign Minister strongly supported comprehensive UN reforms, stating that the current global governance structure no longer reflects the realities of the 21st century. The minister emphasized that India deserves a permanent seat on the UNSC while also advocating for permanent representation for Latin America. He further highlighted Panama's interest in expanding strategic ties with India through digital governance, innovation, technology, and education. Panama is also exploring the establishment of an IIT campus to serve the wider Latin American region.