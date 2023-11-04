Palestine supporter let loose rats inside a restaurant in UK
Across Europe, the pro-Palestinian protests have intensified. In one of the instances, a Pro-Palestine supporter released a swarm of rats inside a McDonald's outlet in Birmingham while shouting 'Free Palestine'. The mice were painted in the colours of the Palestine flag – red, green, white, and black. Why did the protester specifically target McDonald's? In Another incident, a Tube driver in London got suspended over a pro-Palestinian chant.