Newly elected members took oath in Pakistan National Assembly's inaugural session. Those who took oath on Thursday included the PML-N's Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and PPP'S Asif Zardari, chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman among others. The session which began after an hour delay was marred by chaos with PTI-backed lawmakers raising slogans alleging election rigging.