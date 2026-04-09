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Pakistani National Shahzeb Khan Pleads Guilty In New York Jewish Centre Attack Plan

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 09, 2026, 14:00 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 14:00 IST
A Pakistani national, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, has pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court for plotting an ISIS-inspired attack on a Jewish centre in Brooklyn, New York.

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