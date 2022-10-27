Pakistani Journalist killed in Kenya: Journalists question Kenyan Police's version

Published: Oct 27, 2022, 10:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was killed in Kenya. It is being reported that Sharif was shot by the Kenyan police forces. The Kenyan police say that he was killed by accident. Now, a new report brings more details to light.
