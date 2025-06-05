LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Pakistani envoy appointed chair of UNSC's 1988 sanction committee
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 05, 2025, 13:06 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 13:06 IST
Pakistani envoy appointed chair of UNSC's 1988 sanction committee
Videos Jun 05, 2025, 13:06 IST

Pakistani envoy appointed chair of UNSC's 1988 sanction committee

Pakistan will chair the 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee for 2025, while also holding key roles in other UN Security Council bodies during its 2025–26 non-permanent membership term.

Trending Topics

trending videos