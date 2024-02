Sources tell WION that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) offers the pm position to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with the caveat that PML-N will take some key ministries. The ministries are not defined yet. Earlier today, Shehbaz Sharif drove down to Bilawal Bhutto's residence in Lahore. The two parties have agreed in principle to save the country from political instability.