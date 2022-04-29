Pakistan PM in Saudi: Shehbaz Sharif may seek a $7.4 bn Saudi aid package

Published: Apr 29, 2022
Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit. As per reports, Sharif may seek a $7.4 bn Saudi aid package. This is Sharif's first foreign trip since assuming office.
