Pakistan: Imran Khan discharged from hospital, to resume long march

Published: Nov 06, 2022, 09:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will resume his long march on Tuesday. The march will be interestingly resumed from Wazirabad, the same place where he was shot at on Thursday. He was discharged from the hospital earlier on Sunday.
Read in App