Pakistan Cricket Team waiting for Indian visas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
There are just 9 days to go for the Cricket World Cup in India but uncertainty prevails over the travel plans of 1992 Champions Pakistan. Babar Azam's Squad has yet to receive its visas and has had to cancel a team bonding trip to the Bay. A total of 33 members of Pakistan's World Cup contingent are awaiting their visas including the team's players, three travelling reserves and team officials.

