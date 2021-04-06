LIVE TV
Pakistan allows private sales of COVID-19 vaccines for general public
Apr 06, 2021, 08.35 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
The Pakistan government has opened the first round of commercial sales of COVID-19 vaccines which began over the weekend. The country is currently offering free vaccines to frontline workers and people above the age of 50.
