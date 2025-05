Top Military experts from United Service Institute Of India (USI) has expressed concern over growing belligernce by Pakistan towards India, including last month's communal statement by Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir. Major General BK Sharma (Rted) Director General, USI, speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, said that 2 nation theory is reason raison d'être for Pakistani military that faces existential challenges amid internal issues. Maj Gen RS Yadav (Rted), Director, Centre for Strategic studies and simulation, USI explained India, as a civilizational state is facing a garrison state. The situation at LOC in Kashmir has deteriorated after Pahalgam terror attack, by Pakistani terrorists. Full conversation. The United Service Institution of India (USI), established in 1870, is the country’s oldest think tank, dedicated to research and studies on national security, military affairs, and strategic issues. Headquartered in New Delhi, it serves as a platform for serving and retired military officers, diplomats, and scholars to analyze defense, security, and geopolitical challenges.