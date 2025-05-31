Operation Sindoor: India rejects Pak's claim of downing 6 of its fighter jets, confirms jet losses

The Indian military has confirmed the loss of fighter jets in its recent standoff with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were gunned down. General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces confirmed the news in an interview to Bloomberg at Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday (May 31). Watch in for more details!