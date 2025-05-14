LOGIN
WION Video Team
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 14, 2025, 05:10 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 05:10 IST
Operation Sindoor: India hit multiple Pakistani military installations, air bases
World May 14, 2025, 05:10 IST

Operation Sindoor: India hit multiple Pakistani military installations, air bases

After India’s high-precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the country has only paused military action—not ended it. With BrahMos missiles and Rafale jets in action, India showcased its modern defence capabilities, leaving Pakistan shaken. Modi warned that India won’t tolerate nuclear blackmail.

Trending Topics

trending videos