One-year-old child dies of fentanyl overdose | What is US' opioid crisis?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
This week, the U.S. witnessed a one-year-old child due to a Fentanyl overdose. Fentanyl is a painkiller drug that is 50 times stronger than Heroin, and it was being trafficked in a children's nursery. The U.S. is now facing the 'fourth wave' of the opioid epidemic. How will the nation beat the crisis? Listen in to @VikramChandra

