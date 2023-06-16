Om Raut's film lands in trouble for a dialogue in Nepal

Since the debut of its first teaser, Adipurush has become embroiled in a number of disputes. Netizens criticised the movie's teaser and trailer for having weak visual effects and inaccurate portrayals of the gods. The movie is currently having problems in Nepal after receiving criticism in India. The authors of the dialogue "Bharat ki beti," which is used to refer to the deity Sita, were criticised by the mayor of Nepal. Mayor Balen Shah issued a three-day deadline for the dialogue to be fixed, after which the movie would not be shown in the nation's capital.