Oil prices surge 2% to $101/barrel as Russian invasion of Ukraine rings supply alarm bells

Feb 25, 2022, 11:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Oil prices soared nearly $2 per barrel on Friday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued to inflame global supply concerns. The attack on Ukraine caused prices to surge to more than $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday.
