Published: Jul 15, 2025, 17:29 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 17:29 IST
Odisha: AIIMS declares student clinically dead after heat burns after self-immolation attempt
A 20-year-old student of the Fakir Mohan University in India's Odisha set herself ablaze after being sexually harassed by a teacher, Samir Kumar Sahu; now she has died. The girl succumbed to her injuries a day after the President of India, Droupadi Murmu visited her at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday (July 14).