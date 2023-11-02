ODI World Cup: Maxwell and Marsh ruled out of England clash

Australia have suffered a double blow ahead of their clash with England at the ICC ODI World Cup. Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell have been ruled out of Saturday's match. Marsh has returned home for personal reasons while Maxwell suffered a concussion in a golf cart accident on Wednesday. Has the absence of their premier all-rounders put Australia's semi-final chances in jeopardy? What will be Australia's playing XI versus England? 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore discusses all this and much more in a conversation with Wion Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.