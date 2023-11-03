ODI World Cup 2023: Sensational Shami & Co. rip Sri Lanka apart

India's bowlers bowled out the opposition yet again with Sri Lanka dismissed for just 55 in Mumbai. Mohammed Shami continued his dramatic rise up the wicket-taking charts with a second five-wicket haul of the tournament in just three games and is now India's leading wicket-taker in World Cup history with 45. India have played seven matches so far and the bowlers have shared 66 wickets between them. Is this India's best bowling attack at a World Cup and will Hardik Pandya get a look-in if fit? 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore credits the Indian bowlers for their major role in taking the team to the semi-finals of the World Cup.