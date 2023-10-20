ODI WC: Australia face Pakistan in Bengaluru | WION Sports

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Australia meet Pakistan in a game neither team can afford to lose. 1992 Champions Pakistan are coming off a disappointing loss to India last Saturday while Australia finally got a win under their belt after beating Sri Lanka. Pakistan have also battled a viral bug that left many players under the weather while record five-time champions Australia need their premier batters David Warner and Steven Smith to score big runs. 1996 World Cup-winning coach and former Australian Test cricketer Dav Whatmore sets up the match in Bengaluru with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.

