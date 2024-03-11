Norway Grants 98% of Indian Exports Zero Customs Duties under TEPA: Minister Vestre

Norway's Minister of Trade and Industry Jan Christian Vestre has underscored the transformative impact of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) signed between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). In an exclusive interview with our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Vestre stated, "98% of the Indian exports into Norway will have zero customs duties and tariffs." He elaborated that this measure "will make Indian products and services more competitive on the Norwegian market."