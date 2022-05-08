Northern Ireland's 'New Era' begins, Sinn Fein vows to reunify Ireland

Published: May 08, 2022, 09:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In Northern Ireland, a major shift is expected as Sinn Fein received a majority of seats in Parliament. This is the defining moment for the British-controlled region. for more perspective on this, we're joined by Aleks Eror, Journalist.
