North Korea FIRES ballistic missile into seas between Japan and South Korea

North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile Thursday morning in the direction of the . According to the news source, Pyongyang's latest act of defiance amid intense tensions with Seoul and Washington was the launch of a missile towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan. According to the agency, the South's military provided no immediate information about the launch. In a tweet posted by the office of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated that "North Korea launched what appears to be a ballistic missile." This was Japan's confirmation of the launch.