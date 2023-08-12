No-Trust Motion against Modi government was defeated in Lok Sabha

The opposition parties' No-Confidence Motion against the government was defeated on August 10 by the BJP-led NDA. The Congress's motion was centred on the subject of violence in Manipur. In response to the motion against his administration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a lengthy statement in Parliament that lasted over two hours. On this week's episode of The India Story, Vikram Chandra analyses Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of the opposition Congress party and talks with political analyst Neerja Chowdhury about potential coalitions for the 2024 elections.