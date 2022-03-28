No confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan to be tabled today | Imtiaz Gul exclusive on WION

Mar 28, 2022, 03:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
It's a crucial day for Pakistan's PM Imran Khan's political carrier as he's facing a no-confidence vote in the parliament, the motion is expected to be tabled today. For more on this, we are joined by Imtiaz Gul, an Islamabad-based journalist.
