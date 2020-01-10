No blanket waiver For India On S-400 missile

Jan 10, 2020, 04.55 PM(IST)
The US State Department has said that India will not get a blanket waiver on its purchase of S-400 missiles from Russia. Instead, there will be a case by case analysis on the sanctions. #S400India #S400MissileIndia #WIONNews #S400IndiaDeal