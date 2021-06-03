News Alert: Indian PM Narendra Modi talks to US Vice President Kamala Harris

Jun 03, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to Indian PM Narendra Modi over the phone on Thursday (June 3). During the conversation, Harris conveyed that United States will begin sharing vaccines with India, along with other countries by end of June.
