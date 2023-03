Hero Electric has launched three new versions of its electric scooters. These comprise Optima CX2.0, Optima CX5.0, and the NYX CX5.0. They belong to Hero Electric’s City Speed model range. It means they can achieve a top speed of more than 45km/h. But what makes them special? Hero Electric claims its new range of electric scooters comes with connected vehicle technology! Here's a look at what you can expect from them.