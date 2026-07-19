/How AI is transforming disaster relief and emergency response

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 21:42 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 21:42 IST
Artificial intelligence is becoming an important tool in disaster response, helping humanitarian organisations deliver aid faster and more efficiently when every minute counts. In this story, we look at how AI-powered vehicles, satellite mapping and predictive analytics are improving emergency operations, from delivering supplies in dangerous areas to identifying damaged communities and forecasting food insecurity. The report explores how humanitarian agencies are using AI to strengthen disaster preparedness, optimise relief efforts and support faster decision-making during crises.