/One goal in seven games: Can Spain's defense stop Messi's Argentina?

Spain arrives at Sunday's World Cup final in East Rutherford having conceded just one goal in seven matches — the best defensive run in tournament history. A back four of Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsí and Porro has anchored a side built on collective belief under coach Luis de la Fuente. A clean sheet against Argentina would set a new record for fewest goals conceded by a World Cup-winning team, beating the current mark of two shared by France, Italy, and Spain's own 2010 champions.