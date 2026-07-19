/US-Iran war: Power plants in Iran, Kuwait hit after the US confirms two troops killed in Jordan

The US-Iran conflict escalated sharply as Iran struck US military hubs across West Asia and reported a US strike on its under-construction Darkhovin nuclear plant, calling it a violation of international law. Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed an "unforgettable lesson" for the US in a written statement. The violence turned deadly for American forces too — CENTCOM confirmed two US service members killed and one missing after Iran's attack on a base in Jordan.