Nepal's Foreign Minister Saud to travel to India this month

Nepal's Foreign Minister, Narayan Prakash Saud, has reiterated the enduring and multifaceted relationship between Nepal and India, highlighting historical, governmental, and people-to-people ties as pillars of their bilateral cooperation. Speaking to WION on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference in Perth, Saud stated, "We have a long history of relations, we have govt to govt relations, people to people relations. In this bilateral relation, we have signed many trade arrangements and we have good relations."