Nepal: Single judge bench allows registration of same-sex marriage

World over June has witnessed Pride Parades amidst the rainbow festivities a struggle for recognizing all love continues but now Nepal's LGBTQ Community has reason to celebrate. The country's epic Court issued a historic order to register same-sex marriages in Nepal. A small country of 30 million will with an even smaller representation of the LGBT community make that historic decision as of Wednesday Nepal has become South Asia's first country to legally register same-sex marriages in the country.