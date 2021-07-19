Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba wins vote of confidence in the Parliament

Jul 19, 2021, 08:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Nepal's new Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has won the vote of confidence in the Parliament by securing the comfortable majority. Deuba secured over 160 votes in the 275-member house on Sunday.
Read in App