Nazi veteran honored in Canada parliament

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
Authorities in Poland are exploring possibilities to extradite Nazi war veteran Yaroslav Hunka, who was recently honoured in the Canadian Parliament. Poland's education minister announced on Tuesday that he has "taken steps" for the extradition of the 98-year-old Hunka to Poland.

