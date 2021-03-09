Myanmar's anti-coup protesters break curfew after Police trap 200

Mar 09, 2021, 12.05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Demonstrators in Myanmar’s biggest city came out Monday night for their first mass protests in defiance of an 8 pm curfew, seeking to show support for an estimated 200 students trapped by security forces in a small area of one neighbourhood.
