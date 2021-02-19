Myanmar LGBTQ protesters take to streets against military coup

Feb 19, 2021, 08.30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A group of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning (LGBTQ) protesters rallied on Yangon's streets against the military coup and ousting of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday (February 19).
