Musk vs US govt over subsidies

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
One Tesla model is now eligible for government subsidies, despite Elon Musk's repeated calls for their elimination over the last several years. To qualify for federal tax credits updated by president Joe Biden's hallmark climate policy, the inflation reduction act, tesla lowered the base price of the model x to $79,990 - a decrease of $41,000 from the beginning of the year.

