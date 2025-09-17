LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Muhammad Yunus Visits Dhakeshwari Temple in Hindu Outreach

Muhammad Yunus Visits Dhakeshwari Temple in Hindu Outreach

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 15:06 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 15:06 IST
Muhammad Yunus Visits Dhakeshwari Temple in Hindu Outreach
Muhammad Yunus visited Dhakeshwari Temple as part of a Hindu outreach initiative, promoting interfaith harmony and cultural understanding in Bangladesh.

Trending Topics

trending videos