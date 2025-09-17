LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Monsoon Mayhem: 15 Dead and 16 Missing in Uttarakhand

Monsoon Mayhem: 15 Dead and 16 Missing in Uttarakhand

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 13:51 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 13:51 IST
Monsoon Mayhem: 15 Dead and 16 Missing in Uttarakhand
Heavy Rains Have Wreaked Havoc Across Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.,, Landslides, Flash Floods,--- The Monsoon’s Fury is Not Letting Up...

Trending Topics

trending videos