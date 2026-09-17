/Ministry of Culture launches 8th edition of PM mementos e-auction

The Ministry of Culture has officially launched the 8th edition of the PM Mementos e-Auction. Over 1,498 unique gifts and mementos presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi—ranging from traditional handicrafts and sports memorabilia to sacred sculptures—are open for public bidding on the official portal. Featuring 50 top-tier 'Hero Objects', including a silver Lord Ram memento, all proceeds from the nationwide auction will be donated directly to the Namami Gange initiative.