Mexico's remittances at all-time high

Moving to Mexico, where record-breaking remittances have flooded the nation, fueled by a larger inflow of cash from abroad in honor of mother's day. Mexicans living abroad, mainly in the united states, sent a staggering $5.69 billion back home in may. This remarkable figure represents a significant 10.7% increase compared to the same period last year, surpassing both analyst predictions and previous records. The influx of cash was largely driven by the celebration of mother's day, as households honored the occasion by sending additional money to their loved ones in Mexico.