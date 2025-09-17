LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Mexico: Sheinbaum Becomes First Woman President To Lead Independence Day Military Parade

Mexico: Sheinbaum Becomes First Woman President To Lead Independence Day Military Parade

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 22:06 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 22:06 IST
Mexico: Sheinbaum Becomes First Woman President To Lead Independence Day Military Parade
Mexico celebrates Independence Day with a military parade, presided over by President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Trending Topics

trending videos