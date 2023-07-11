Meta's Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp face outage

Were you trying to use Instagram, Facebook or Whatsapp today morning and were not able to do so? Well, you're not alone it seems like in some parts of the world users struggled to use Meta's social media offerings. All three major social media platforms under Meta that is Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp reported outages today early morning. According to reports as many as 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, around 7,000 faced issues with Facebook and approximately 2,000 users had trouble accessing WhatsApp.