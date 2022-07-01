Meta plans to slash hiring by 30%, tech giant to hire 3000 less workers

Published: Jul 01, 2022, 10:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc has cut plans to hire engineers by at least 30 per cent this year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced, as he warned to brace for a deep economic downturn.
Read in App